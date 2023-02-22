Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Down 5.3 %

WIX opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

About Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,693,000 after acquiring an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.