Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.
Wix.com Trading Down 5.3 %
WIX opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
