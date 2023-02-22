WNS (NYSE:WNS) versus Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Critical Survey

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.11 billion 3.78 $132.10 million $2.76 31.54 Mastercard $22.24 billion 15.39 $9.93 billion $10.22 34.83

This table compares WNS and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. WNS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.58% 21.54% 12.69% Mastercard 44.65% 158.38% 27.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WNS and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mastercard 1 2 20 0 2.83

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $413.41, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than WNS.

Summary

Mastercard beats WNS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

