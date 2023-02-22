Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases 184,733 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5,771.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,733 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.21. 130,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

