Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.40-1.60 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

