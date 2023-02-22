Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1,198.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Workday by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,814,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,268,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

