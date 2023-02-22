Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.0-626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.33 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Workiva by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

