Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.51 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of WK stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $85.51. 724,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workiva by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,129,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

