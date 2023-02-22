Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $550.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.