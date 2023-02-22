Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,357,000 after buying an additional 279,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 264,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after buying an additional 242,988 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $513.12. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

