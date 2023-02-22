Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $386.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $546.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

