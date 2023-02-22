Wrapmanager Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.