Wrapmanager Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

