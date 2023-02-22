Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $501.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.07. The company has a market capitalization of $222.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

