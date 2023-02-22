Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 119 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

