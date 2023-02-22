Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD opened at $292.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.45. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.42 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.91.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

