Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Etsy by 13.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 3.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $163.84.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.