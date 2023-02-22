Wrapped BNB Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $310.69 or 0.01284545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $126.25 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00420932 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.79 or 0.27883272 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,803,112 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

