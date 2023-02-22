XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.04 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $20.04 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
