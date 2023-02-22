Yellow Pages Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE Y opened at C$14.16 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$12.43 and a one year high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of C$264.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.50.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Yellow Pages in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.