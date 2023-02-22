ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0570 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $529,683.48 and approximately $49.68 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00194115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00075528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001826 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

