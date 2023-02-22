ZEDXION Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.79 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion and $1.11 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00419405 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.18 or 0.27781146 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

