ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Holdings Increased by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 24.2% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned about 0.76% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $110,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $301,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $1,968,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 342.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,902,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 1,471,850 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.01. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.