Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Insider Sells $33,411.14 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 1,210,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,658. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

