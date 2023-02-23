1,150 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,686. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $195.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

