144 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,367,733,000 after buying an additional 90,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

NYSE TDY traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $430.07. 10,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $415.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

