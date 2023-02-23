1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading 2.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.46. 3,589,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,865,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

