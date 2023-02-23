237,956 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 237,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 1,190,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

