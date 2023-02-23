256,429 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 256,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

