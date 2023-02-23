273,000 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Premier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

