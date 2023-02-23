2,965 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Bought by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canon by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Canon by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon Stock Up 0.6 %

Canon Company Profile

Shares of CAJ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

