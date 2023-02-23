31,784 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

