32,726 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

