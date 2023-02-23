361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.48

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.
About 361 Degrees International
361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.
