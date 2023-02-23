47 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,572.01. 11,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,125. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,438.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,360.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

