66,335 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $724,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.