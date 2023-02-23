6,682 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

