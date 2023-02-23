683 Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 193,240 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 393,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FIAC stock remained flat at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,807. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

