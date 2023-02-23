683 Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,298 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Angi worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,517,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,489 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,055,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Angi by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Angi by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

