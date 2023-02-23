683 Capital Management LLC Purchases 223,943 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,943 shares during the quarter. Phathom Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 4.00% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.