683 Capital Management LLC Raises Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.71% of MeiraGTx worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MeiraGTx by 78.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 70.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 76.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in MeiraGTx by 88.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $8.06 on Thursday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

