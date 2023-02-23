683 Capital Management LLC Sells 40,514 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,514 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of FENC opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Read More
