683 Capital Management LLC Sells 40,514 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,514 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,528.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,240 shares of company stock valued at $386,532. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FENC opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.