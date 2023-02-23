7,159 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Albemarle stock opened at $246.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

