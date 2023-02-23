867 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 867 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 190,560.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 35.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,088. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $103.87. 961,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,592. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

