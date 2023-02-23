9,662 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,662 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,139,000 after acquiring an additional 192,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.54.
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
