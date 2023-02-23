Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) & Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Critical Analysis

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) and Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Aareal Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment pays out 117.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aareal Bank pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Aareal Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.80 11.22 Aareal Bank N/A N/A N/A $5.14 6.22

Analyst Ratings

Aareal Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Aareal Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firm Capital Mortgage Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aareal Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Aareal Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Aareal Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A Aareal Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Aareal Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment beats Aareal Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Western Canadaand the United States. Its products and services include mortgage banking loans, real estate investments, special situation investments, and alternative credit. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, residential properties, and student housing. This segment also provides deposits, registered and bearer Pfandbriefe, promissory note loans, medium-term notes, debt securities, private placements, other bonds and subordinated issues, mortgage Pfandbriefe, and public sector Pfandbriefe. The Banking & Digital solutions segment offers various services and products for the housing, commercial property, and energy and waste disposal industries. Its services include specialized banking, payment systems, and optimized business processes. The Aareon segment provides IT systems consultancy and related advisory services, enterprise resource planning systems, software solutions, hosting and software as a service, and in-house services. Aareal Bank AG was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

