ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after buying an additional 663,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 21.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

