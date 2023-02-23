Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,864,000 after buying an additional 78,238 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. 800,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,384. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

