Abbot Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock remained flat at $296.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average is $306.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

