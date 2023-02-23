Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 893,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

