Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Julie L. Tyler Sells 260 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,898,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

